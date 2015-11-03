How to Use the Galaxy Note 5's Screen Off Memo

One of the coolest new features of the Galaxy Note 5 is its Screen Off Memo tool that lets you jot down notes on the screen without having to unlock the phone. You'll get a black-and-white canvas for your to-do or shopping lists once you pop out the phone's stylus. Here's how to use it.

1. Swipe down on the home screen to bring down the notifications panel.

2. Tap the Settings icon on the top right.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy Note 5: Top 5 Features

3. Select S Pen from the Settings menu.

4. Slide the Screen Off Memo switch to the right. This feature is turned off by default.

5. Press the button on the bottom right of the phone (facing you) where the stylus is housed, which pops the stylus out a little. Pull the pen out all the way, and you'll feel a buzz, meaning that Screen Off Memo has been activated.

6. Write your thoughts down, then tap Save at the top right. Your notes are saved to the S Note app.

So long as that Screen Off memo switch is turned on, the feature remains enabled, meaning all you have to do from now on is press the button on the bottom right of the phone to start jotting down notes.