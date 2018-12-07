Today Only: 10 Percent Off Everything at eBay

eBay's countdown to Christmas continues and today the retailer is treating us to 10 percent off everything via coupon code "PHLDAYTEN".
From consoles to laptops, the one-time use coupon applies to practically all items. (The maximum discount you'll receive is $100). eBay offered a 15 percent off discount in the days leading up to Black Friday, but if you missed that sale — this is your best bet as many items are just a few bucks higher than they were on Black Friday. (The Switch, for instance, was $255, but is now $269.99).
A few recommend deals include (after coupon):
- Nintendo Switch for $269.99 ($30 off)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $314.99 ($35 off)
- MS Surface Go for $359.10 ($30 off)
- Microsoft Xbox One X for $377.99 ($42 off)
- Sony Alpha a5100 Mirrorless Camera w/ 16-50mm Lens for $404.99 ($45 off)
- MSI GV62 Gaming Laptop w/ GTX 1060 for $854.10 ($94 off)
eBay's coupon excludes gift cards, coins/paper money, and real estate. It expires December 8 at 6am ET.