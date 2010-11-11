DIY Nautilus Speakers Save Over $59,000

No other speakers embody form and function more than the Nautilus by Bowers & Wilkins. Shaped like the shellfish it's named after, the Nautilus boasted unmatchable sound quality while sporting an elegant, natural look. Unfortunately, each pair costs about as much as a car, way beyond most people's budgets.

Lluis Pujol wouldn't have any of that. After seeing another DIY-er, Alfonso de Rojas, build his own pair of spiral speakers, he decided that he was going to get pitch-perfect sounds without selling off his ride. With some fiberglass, steel, a lot of wood, and some 400 hours of his free time, he created his own rendition of the ridiculously expensive musical mollusks.

Pujol has dubbed his creation the Odyssey 2, and looks exactly like the Bowers & Wilkins original, aside from missing out on one more conical tweeter. Still, Pujol is quite satisfied with the results of the year-and-a-half project. I guess when you set your mind to it, you can accomplish anything, like avoiding a $60,000 price tag.

