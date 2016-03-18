How to Pair Your Fitbit with the Amazon Echo

“Alexa, how many more steps do I have to take?” If you have the Amazon Echo, you no longer need to look at your Fitbit or its app to know how many far you've walked, or how much sleep you got. Provided all the data from your Fitbit has been uploaded, you can ask Alexa how you’re doing.

Any Fitbit will work with the Echo; you just need to pair your Fitbit account with the Amazon Echo. Here’s how to connect your Fitbit to the Echo, along with some of the commands you can perform.

1. Open the Amazon Alexa app, click on the Menu icon in the upper left (the three bars) and select Skills.

2. Select the Enable button under the Fitbit section.

3. Log in to your Fitbit account in the Alexa app.

4. Click Allow to permit Alexa to access all of your Fitbit data. If you don’t want to share all of your data, deselect those items you wish to keep private.

And that’s all there is to it. Depending on what you ask Alexa, and when you ask her, her answers will change. For example, if you ask her how far you’ve walked right after you get out of bed, Alexa will tell you not only that you haven’t walked anywhere, but how far you have to go to reach your goal. However, every phrase has to start with “Alexa, ask Fitbit…”

Here are some of the things you can ask Alexa:

Alexa, ask Fitbit how I'm doing today.

Alexa, ask Fitbit how I slept last night.

Alexa, ask Fitbit how far I walked today.

Alexa, ask Fitbit how many steps I've taken.

Alexa, ask Fitbit how many active minutes I have today.

Alexa, ask Fitbit how many flights I climbed today.

Alexa, ask Fitbit how many calories I have left.

Alexa, ask Fitbit how much water I've had.

Alexa, ask Fitbit what my resting heart rate is.

Alexa, ask Fitbit how much I weigh.

