Brainwavz Delta Earbuds Review

The Brainwavz Delta is an affordable set of earbuds with a comfortable, compact design and boisterous sound for only $20.

The Brainwavz Delta earbuds want to be the pair of affordable headphones that you take everywhere. They have a simple yet sleek design with a nearly tangle-free cord, secure ear inserts and an inline remote. Their impressive sound quality belies their $20 price, making the Deltas a pair of affordable earbuds you'll want to have on hand at all times to block out the noises of the world.

MORE: Best Headphones

Design

The Brainwavz Delta earbuds don't look like $20 headphones. Rather than bright colors and chintzy construction, these buds opt for a classic black look that's minimalist and clean. The buds' all-metal housing looks sleek while remaining lightweight, with a satin finish that features white and magenta Brainwavz logos on the backs.

On one of the slim headphone wires is an inline remote with the basics: a pause/play button and a volume rocker. My review unit was designed to be fully compatible with Apple products, but an Android-specific model of the earbuds is also available. While you must make sure you get the right model for your smartphone, the Delta's remote offers more functionality than the Panasonic RP-TCM125 Ergofit earbuds, which feature only a pause/play button.

Comfort and Fit

The Brainwavz Delta earbuds come with five pairs of ear inserts total: four pairs of squishy silicone ones and one pair of foam inserts. I chose the largest silicone pair, which felt sturdy in my ears and had a secure fit similar to that of the Panasonic Ergofits.

During my morning workouts and commutes to work, the Delta buds stayed in my ears with few necessary readjustments. However, I do prefer having ear wings, like those of the $39 Sennheiser CX 685 Adidas Sport earbuds, simply for the extra security.

Audio Quality

They may be $20, but the Brainwavz Delta earbuds pump out great sound for their price. The earbuds played Juanes' soft ballad "Una Flor" with flowing, melodious acoustic guitars and crisp vocals, but the drums were slightly muddled, even though they had a lot of volume.

The Deltas highlighted the superpunchy drums and bright vocals of Andy Grammer's "Honey, I'm Good." Compared to the Ergofits, the Deltas played the song with more life, more energy, and more definition in the highs and mids. The Ergofit's rendition of the song sounded softer and slightly more muffled by comparison

The Deltas raised Ludacris' vocals in "Ocean Skies" above the rest of the track, giving them the attention they need and deserve. Although the lows got a little muffled, the bass thumped in the background, reminding me of that car that saunters down the street blaring music so loudly that only bass can be heard.

MORE: Best Bluetooth Speakers

Bottom Line

The Brainwavz Delta earbuds have loud, animated audio quality that brings tracks to life, as well as a sleek design and a convenient in-line remote. While the lows could be more defined, these earbuds perform a lot better than their $20 price tag suggests. If you're looking for an affordable, great-sounding pair of earbuds to keep with you at all times, the Brainwavz Deltas are a strong choice.