Prime Day Preview: $69 Off Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar

Amazon's big shopping day is still a few weeks away, but the mega-retailer has been teasing us with a few Amazon Prime Day like discounts. For instance, today the retailer is taking $69 off a popular Bose soundbar.

Currently, Amazon has the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System on sale for $179.99. Normally priced at $249, this is the best deal we've seen on Bose's soundbar and one of the best audio deals we've seen this season. By comparison, it's $20 cheaper than Walmart's current sale price.

The Bose Solo 5 is Bluetooth-enabled, so it connects wirelessly to your smartphone or tablet. This makes streaming music from a device to your soundbar an effortless process.

The soundbar also features a unique "dialogue mode" to accentuate spoken words. This feature can be especially helpful when watching movies at night and you can't raise the volume too loud.

There's a good chance this soundbar will be on sale again on Prime Day, but it's unlikely it'll be significantly cheaper, which makes this a good purchase if you're looking for a new soundbar for yourself or as a Father's Day gift.