LG Now Makes the World's Thinnest Bezel LCD

You've gotta love those multi-monitor set ups that take many LCD screens to make a giant video wall. Be it your home setup of Eyefinity 3 or 6, you want the thinnest bezel possible so that you're not dealing with big, black borders around each display.

If it's the thinnest you want, then LG now has the title for the thinnest bezel with a 37-inch screen with a gap between the panels from just 4 mm left/right 1.5 mm, top/bottom 2.5 mm.

The displays have actually been engineered to stack to create massive screens for commercial use. They'll be on demo next week in Japan in a 3x3 111-inch arrangement as picture above.