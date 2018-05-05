Help Me, Tom's Guide: What's the Best Webcam for Twitch?

If you're serious about becoming a Twitch streamer, you'll want a good webcam so that your viewers can clearly see your reactions to every head shot, kill streak and jump scare.



That's exactly what forum user fr13th is after on their quest for Twitch stardom:

"I'm trying to figure out what webcam I need for streaming only (not making a video content or etc.). I almost have chosen [the Logitech] brand, but I need your opinion on that and which model if you have one. Cheers."

Fortunately for fr13th, we've tested all of the top webcams over on our sister site Laptop Mag, and this user is already on the right track by leaning toward Logitech. The Logitech HD Pro C920 is our favorite overall webcam, thanks to its sharp 1080p/30-fps picture quality and convenient, long cord that accommodates most PC setups. Best of all, you can find it for around $50 on Amazon.

If you're willing to pay more, there are two good alternatives worth considering. The $99 Logitech C922 is a beefed-up version of the C920 built specifically for gaming. It offers 60-fps recording as well as automatic background removal that lets you superimpose yourself atop your gameplay without having to buy a green screen.



If good lighting is your priority, consider the $99 Razer Kiyo. This webcam offers a built-in, adjustable ring light, allowing you to brighten your face without the need for any fancy external lights. The Kiyo can record at 1080p at 30 fps or 720p at 60 fps, and its crisp image quality is comparable to that of the Logitech — with the added bonus of being ideal for dark rooms.

MORE: How to Stream to Twitch



In short, get the C920 if you're on a budget, and consider either the C922 or Kiyo if you need more-advanced features. And if you need more help getting started on Twitch, check out our ultimate guide to Twitch streaming, as well as our step-by-step breakdown on how to get your stream up and running.

Credit: Twitch.tv/thatscat