Simply the Best Earphone Packaging Ever

Here's some packaging that really works: Panasonic RP HJE130 series. So they decided to play up the product's music-friendly qualities, by packaging it as an eighth note. Such creativity no doubt deserves as much visibility as possible, which explains the clear transparent box cover.

We'd love to see more gadgets in packaging that truly reflects their purpose, but how do you do that with more solid products like laptops or smartphones? Feel free to hit the comments with your suggestions. (Thanks Coloribus!)