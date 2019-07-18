The right Bluetooth speaker can give your phone, tablet or laptop an instant audio boost. Lucky for bargain shoppers, retailers are currently offering midyear sales to ease the burden on your wallet this month.

Amazon for instance offers a post-Prime Day deal that offers two Echo Dot 3rd Gen speakers for $49.99. This is basically a BOGO deal that nets you a free speaker.

Another great Bluetooth speaker on sale is the JBL Flip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker , which you can grab for $74.95 at Walmart. Normally, this portable speaker would set you back $99, so this deal puts $25 back into your pocket. It's also the second lowest price we've ever seen for this Bluetooth speaker.

Amazon and Best Buy also have this same speaker on sale for the same price.

The JBL Flip 4 features a 3,000mAh rechargeable battery for up to 12 hours of playback. You can pair it with up to two Bluetooth enabled smartphones or tablets for impressive stereo sound.

In our JBL Flip 4 review , we were impressed by its excellent bass, treble and midtones for its size and its good battery life. Our only complaints were that it distorts when the volume it too high and has limited app functionality. Overall we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating for its longer battery life, rugged design and enhanced sound over its predecessors.

Rated IPX7 waterproof, the Flip 4 can be submerged underwater so you can take it with you to the pool or beach for worry-free listening.

