Amazon Echo Hitting Lowest Price Ever for Prime Day

Prime Day eve has arrived and one of Amazon's premiere smart home devices is about to be the cheapest it's ever been.

We're talking about the Amazon Echo. Starting at 9 p.m. ET tonight (July 10), the $179.99 Bluetooth speaker will be available for just $89.99, according to The Verge.

Image: Amazon



That's the cheapest Echo price we've seen. It even beats some refurbished Echo prices by as much as $34.

Just last week, Amazon dropped the price of its Echo to $129.99, which was a remarkable price at that time, but Amazon is outdoing itself and offering it for $89.99.

The Echo is Amazon's smart-home speaker, which uses your Wi-Fi network to connect to the internet and tap into Amazon's universe of services. It's tightly integrated with Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, so you can control your Echo via voice commands and have it stream music, read you the latest headlines, or even track your Amazon packages.

The device features a large, 2.5-inch woofer and 2-inch tweeter, which offers enough sound to fill a large bedroom or living room.

However, the Echo really shines when you use it as your smart home hub, from which you can control other smart devices, like a smart thermostat. Plus, Amazon is constantly updating Alexa with new skills, so even though there's the new Echo Show, the original Echo is still an excellent device for anyone looking to give their home a digital upgrade.

