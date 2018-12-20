BBC iPlayer’s Most Popular Shows of 2018: Bodyguard, Killing Eve and More

The BBC have announced its best performing iPlayer shows of 2018, with some big name and high quality shows appearing in the top ten rankings.

The single biggest hit of the year was the first episode of Bodyguard, with all six of its episodes landing a spot in the top ten. The other four were taken up by Killing Eve, its highest ranking episode also being its series opener, Nice Face, which took the number two spot.

Some of the other big shows this year was the organised crime drama McMafia, the Welsh produced Keeping Faith, and the new Jodie Whittaker-led series of Doctor Who.

Finishing off the top ten series is the latest series of military drama Our Girl, The Cry (featuring Jenna Coleman), The World Cup quarter final between Sweden and England (the most popular live event on the BBC this year), another Welsh drama in the form of Hidden, and the 2018 series of Silent Witness.

You can currently still watch some of these top shows on iPlayer, which we’ve summarised below. The other series are not available at the moment, but could reappear in the future, so look at our iPlayer pages to see if they’ve returned.

Bodyguard

(Image credit: World Productions)

Retired soldier David Budd becomes the personal protection officer for the Home Secretary, and finds himself and her life under threat from both Islamic terrorists and unfriendly forces within the government.

Killing Eve

(Image credit: Sid Gentle Films)

Eve is an MI5 agent on the trail of a assassin with a string of high profile kills to their name. The killer, Villanelle, takes a shine to Eve, and the two engage in a secretive high stakes game of cat and mouse.

McMafia

(Image credit: Cuba Pictures)

Alex, a British investment banker and son of an ex-member of the Russian Mafia, is forced to take action to protect his family from reprisals from other criminal elements holding a grudge.

Doctor Who

(Image credit: BBC Wales)

The well-established sci-fi series needs little introduction, but a lot has changed with this recent series. With Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor, and a small gang of Sheffield-based companions, the quartet set out to find adventure through time and space.

Our Girl

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

These most recent episodes make up the second half of the third series of the show. Corporal Georgie Lane returns to travel to Nigeria, Belize and Bangladesh, on a variety of missions for 2 Section.

Silent Witness

(Image credit: BBC Studios)

This year saw the 21st series of the forensic crime drama. While iPlayer features the previous four series as well, the most recent takes a slightly different tack than before. The five individual cases the team of scientists investigate are all linked, reflecting the aftermath of the dramatic end of Series 20.