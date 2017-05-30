Asus' New Esports Headset Shows Off Your Team Colors

Asus’ Strix Fusion may look simple, but it will blind you with its colors. The headset’s special feature is that it uses Asus ROG’s Aura sync to match your headset’s RGB lighting with those on your esports team.

(Image credit: Craig Ferguson / Tom's Guide)

I’m a fan of the look, which is simple and oval-shaped. With the exception of the lights, it doesn’t scream gaming. Asus is promising a powerful ESS DAC and amplifier and airtight technology to keep the 7.1 surround sound from leaking.

I didn’t get to try them on, but they look comfortable. More importantly, the lights are part of Asus’ big Aura push to light up all of your gear (similar to what Razer has done with Chroma and Synapse).



We don’t have details on pricing this year, but we'll find out when Asus releases the in Q3 of this year.