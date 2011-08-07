Is There a Limit to What You Can Do in an Apple Store?

As far as big retail stores go, the Apple Store is a pretty laid back place to shop. The sales people there are not supposed to pressure customers into any buying decisions, instead only hanging around to help those who need it.

Surely, Apple's philosophy is to provide consumers with a cool, hip place to hang out and perhaps drop a few hundred or even thousand on a shiny new toy. In bigger Apple Stores, we've seen people just sit around and hang out – especially at the flagship store in New York City, which is open 24 hours. We've seen people record dancing videos on store Macs to post on YouTube.

So the question is, just what can you not do at an Apple Store? After watching this video from the Apple Store in the Upper West Side of NYC, it seems that you can do pretty much anything you want. Epic.