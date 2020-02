Apparently the crazy guy who installed Mac OS X onto the OQO isn’t the only Apple fanatic today. Another geek has hacked his USB Verizon EVDO card to fit inside a MacBook Air. This is an amazing feat given laptops thinness.

Jordan Bunnell has posted step by step instructions on his website. Unfortunately the mod requires the removal of the built-in WiFi/Bluetooth card, but Bunnell says he never used those features anyways.

