Apple Just Fixed The Worst Thing About FaceTime

With the latest update to iOS 12 (version 12.1.1), Apple fixed one of its biggest problems it introduced with the last update to its operating system for iPhones and iPads.



The previous update—12.1—added Group FaceTime, so you could chat with up to 32 people at the same time. But it also introduced a horrible new feature: You could no longer flip between the front and rear cameras on your iPhone with one tap. Instead, you had to swipe up to show the menu, tap a ... button—revealing a menu that obscures the entire screen—then select the camera flip button, before minimizing the menu.



If you're on iOS 12.1, this is what your screen looks like when making a FaceTime call, and you want to switch between cameras:

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2



Fortunately, Apple rectified this poor user experience with iOS 12.1.1, which is currently rolling out to devices. Now, when you make a FaceTime call, it looks like this:







