Molyneux's 'Curiosity' for PC, Android, and iOS Dated

Recently, at Rezzed, 22Cans announced that Curiosity would be hitting iOS, Android, and PC this summer, on August 22.

If you don't know what Curiosity is, it's the first project that Peter Molyneux, designer of Fable and Black & White, has worked on since leaving behind Lionhead Studios and Microsoft.

Curiosity's not your conventional game, but an experiment of sorts. The sole focus of the game is a cube that players collectively chip at. In the center of the cube is some sort of fantastic reward that's only made available to the person who made the final chip in the cube. According to Molyneux, it's something that "is so valuable, and so life-changingly important." However, what's made Curiosity so interesting (and perhaps infuriating for some) is the fact that the game will support microtransactions for better pickaxes to chip at the cube. The most expensive item in game is a $50,000 diamond pickaxe.

I'm not sure how many people would be willing to throw in $50,000 for a virtual item without knowing what's inside the cube and being able to weigh the risk-reward. But hey, Curiosity did kill the cat and people have squandered plenty of money away on the lottery for the microscopic chance of winning. This is really no different.