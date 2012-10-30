Google Play Matches Apple's iOS With 700,000 Apps

Google has confirmed that its Play store has exceeded 700,000 apps, matching Apple's iOS store in the process.



Apple announced the milestone last week when it unveiled the iPad Mini and iPad 4. The two smartphone and tablet market leaders will now battle it out to the coveted one million apps milestone.



It'll be interesting to see who does reach that milestone first, though. Apple has an approval process in place in regards to apps submissions, while Google allows any developer to submit their apps.



Either way, Apple has argued that iOS has led to more sales for developers, with the firm stressing that it has paid $6.5 billion to developers since the App Store's inception in 2008.



Apple will release the iPad Mini and iPad 4 on November 2. Google, meanwhile, recently announced an enticing lineup of forthcoming Android smartphones and tablets: the Nexus 7 will now be available as a 32GB model, accompanied by the promising Nexus 4 and 10-inch Nexus 10 tablet.



Microsoft, meanwhile, said its Windows store boasts 120,000 apps.

