Trending

Eos: Wireless Audio On the Cheap

By

The wireless speaker system Eos connects to your iPod, not your PC, to pump music around your house. But the convenience here may overshadow sound quality.

Multiroom Audio For Less

Neither of these scenarios was very appealing: in one case, financially, and in the other, because I am not a very handy husband. Making matters worse is that many whole house audio solutions have controls reminiscent of those of a nuclear reactor, making them unfriendly to non-techie spouses.

But there is another solution on the market, a new product from IntelliTouch called Eos Wireless—it allows you to distribute audio to as many as five different rooms of your house. There are a few caveats, but we’ll get to those in a moment. The Eos system is relatively affordable for the quality that is delivered: $250 for two rooms, including speakers. Plus, it is dirt simple to set up and use, especially with an iPod as its main music source.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • 19 November 2008 21:21
    You seem to have missed the easiest & most cost-effective solution - Apple Airport. Stream to up to 5 airports at once from iTunes, good audio & much cheaper than your listed solutions.
    Reply