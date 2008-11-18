Eos: Wireless Audio On the Cheap

Multiroom Audio For Less

Neither of these scenarios was very appealing: in one case, financially, and in the other, because I am not a very handy husband. Making matters worse is that many whole house audio solutions have controls reminiscent of those of a nuclear reactor, making them unfriendly to non-techie spouses.

But there is another solution on the market, a new product from IntelliTouch called Eos Wireless—it allows you to distribute audio to as many as five different rooms of your house. There are a few caveats, but we’ll get to those in a moment. The Eos system is relatively affordable for the quality that is delivered: $250 for two rooms, including speakers. Plus, it is dirt simple to set up and use, especially with an iPod as its main music source.