HP: Engadget Doesn't Have Latest on Our Tablets

On Tuesday, Engadget posted exclusive pictures that showed renders of HP Palm’s 9-inch 'Topaz' tablet. The story goes that HP Palm’s "Something big, Something small, Something beyond" event would see the company launch both 9-inch (big) and 7-inch (small) WebOS (future) tablets. However, HP has sent out a note advising us to 'think again' when it comes to the Engadget report.



Looking just like the invitations sent out earlier in the month, the note reads, "Think you saw the latest on Engadget? Think again."





Whether this means Engadget was just plain wrong, or that there will be addition products announced, is anybody’s guess. It could even be a clever ploy to keep us all talking about the event. We’re still inclined to believe that the "something small" is a WebOS smartphone reference, but hey, that’s just us. We’ll find out one way or the other in a couple of weeks!