Apple Locks iOS Screenshots Due to App Store Scammers

Apple has released an iOS update that prevents developers from changing app screenshots as often as they'd like on their App Store listings.



The move, which is necessary to combat fake app scammers, won't allow developers from switching screenshots unless there's a legitimate software update that accompanies them.



App Store scammers have been successful in tricking users into downloading fraudulent apps by making them appear they are variants of popular apps through utilizing the real app's screenshots.



"Beginning January 9, app screenshots will be locked in iTunes Connect once your app has been approved," Apple said. "New screenshots may be uploaded when you submit a binary for an update to an existing app or a new app."

