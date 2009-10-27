Acer's 24'' LCD Has 8,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio

PCLaunches reports that Acer just shipped a super-slim, super-sharp 24-inch display in Japan for around $360. The monitor measures just 0.57-inches thick and offering an eye-piercing dynamic contrast ratio of up to 8,000,000:1 thanks to the white LED (WLED) backlighting. By using white LED technology, Acer's display can reproduce a wider color s-band at the higher saturation level.



In addition to its high contrast (which actually ranges from 1,000:1 to 8M:1), the display is somewhat green in nature, consuming only 17.2W of power, reducing consumption by 63-percent in relation to other 24-inch displays. Outside it 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080), the panel provides 250 cd/m2 brightness, 2 ms response time, a 160/170 degrees viewing angle, a single VGA jack, dual HDMI inputs, and an HDMI-to-DVI adapter.



The display itself is mounted on an L-shaped base with a matte metallic finish. The built-in 2W speaker is mounted into the rack monitor. It also uses an adaptive system for contrast control that ensures dynamic regulation of contrast level; each scene is analyzed and improved in color quality.



Although Acer hasn't revealed a North American release date, the Acer S243HL would certainly be ideal for intense PC gaming a Blu-ray movies in the den.