AKG K26P: Bass! But Too Much?

AKG is one of the top manufacturers of earphones, and their K26P is a small set of supraaural headphones that is foldable and very well designed; they also come with a small soft carry bag to protect them when you're on the go. They're easy to use and easy to adjust, though we did notice that the pressure they exerted on the ears is fairly strong. The phones are the closed-back type and provide a degree of acoustic isolation.

Technical Characteristics