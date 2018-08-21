Forget iPhone and Galaxy: This Is the All-Screen Phone You Want

Let's face facts about the iPhone X. It número uno claim to fame—”It’s all screen” says Apple—is false. Obviously, this thing has a sizeable notch on the top and bezels all around.

(Image credit: Androidpure.com)

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9 are not full-screen phones either. Their alleged “infinite displays” has a prominent forehead and chin. But, if the leaked renders for the new Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 are real, that will change very soon.



Xiaomi—a high quality Chinese phone brand that, like everyone else, has been copying Apple’s design language since its very beginning—will probably announce the new Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 on September 15. The alleged leaked render published by Android Pure match recent photos and diagrams supposedly leaked in Chinese forums.

MORE: Best Smartphones - Here Are the 10 Best Phones Available

These images show a phone that truly feels like a piece of hardware from 2001: A Space Odyssey, a clean, flat design with a monolithic screen that covers its front almost entirely. If true, these photos show that Xiaomi Mi Mix 3’s almost totally bezel-less design will probably be the first A-list phone to come close to the “infinite display” and “it’s all screen” claim. The Vivo Nex S is the only Android phone that can also claim that, but it’s not a worldwide brand.



(Image credit: Slashleaks)

Like the Vivo Nex S, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is supposed to have fingerprint recognition behind the screen, a feat that neither Samsung nor Apple have been able to achieve.

The flagship phone, which is supposed to come with the latest and greatest Snapdragon CPU, will probably include a pop-up selfie camera, something that the Vivo Nex introduced and other smaller manufacturers are quickly adopting. No surprise there, knowing that these cameras seem to be working great so far and most people don’t go around taking selfies every single minute of their lives unless your last name is Kardashian.

My only complaint: it looks way too big for my taste. Will Xiaomi release a smaller version, a pure glorious glass-and-metal sandwich with a true full screen and all the bells and whistles but that could easily fit in a pair of jeans? We will learn more about it next month. Till then, one can dream.