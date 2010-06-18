Trending

New Xbox 360 Literally Can't Red Ring of Death

Now it may be able to green ring of death... but hopefully it won't come to that.

The dreaded Red Ring of Death is one of the scariest things that can happen to an Xbox 360 gamer. Those three flashing red lights are the signal of a hardware failure. The only bright side to getting that failure is that it is covered for three years as opposed to just the single year warranty for all other flaws.

The new Xbox 360 announced this week at E3, however, will NEVER get such an error. Does this mean that Microsoft has dealt with all the overheating GPU issues? We hope so – but what we really mean is that the new hardware simply doesn't have the capability to flash any red lights at all.

Joystiq obtained the following spec comparison sheet between the old and the new hardware and it clearly lists that the new hardware can only blink green.

Other new notable features is that the new console supports the Kensington laptop lock if you want to keep it bolted down.

Sadly, the new system doesn't accept any of the old memory units, so those still without hard drives on their Xbox 360 Arcade machines will have a bigger challenge in porting over their game saves.

  • Lithnor 18 June 2010 15:06
    It has USB drives. Memory card--->USB USB---->HDD assuming that the save game allows you to copy/move it.
  • sinsear 18 June 2010 15:07
    Darn. Green Ring of Death sounds nowhere near as frightening as Red Ring of Death.
  • Simple11 18 June 2010 15:09
    Ohh finally integrated wireless. Welcome to the new age!
  • welshmousepk 18 June 2010 15:12
    "Sadly, the new system doesn't accept any of the old memory units, so those still without hard drives on their Xbox 360 Arcade machines will have a bigger challenge in porting over their game saves."

    the xbox actually supports external HDDs and memory sticks now, so no, transferring saves wont be an issue.
  • eklipz330 18 June 2010 15:21
    well i'm glad they didn't call it the 360 slim... i like what engadget calls it... stealthbox
  • Chipi 18 June 2010 16:55
    Wait a minute... "Kinect port"? Does this mean that Kinect/Natal only works on the new console?
    Reply
    The main reason PC's will always make more sense to me than consoles your mobo goes faulty and is out of warranty, chuck it get another, graphics card calls it quits and no warranty no problem you can sort it out still but this crap, is something I think is unacceptable my buddy had is 360 red ring of death its just over 3 years old and now it just still in his cupboard. Lets not start a Pc console flaming thingy, just my opinion.
  • 18 June 2010 17:15
    Kinect Port is just a USB port with power integrated, to power up Kinect .. that means that in the new XBOX360 you will need only one cable to connect Kinect to xbox, the old one will need two (2 usb's or 1 usb and 1 power plug)for Kinect to work.
    So Kinect works with both old and new XBOX's.
  • Onus 18 June 2010 17:16
    Ah, it's the Return of the Awful Green Things!

    (anyone else remember that game?)
  • gho3t 18 June 2010 17:24
    Adapter! Yeah Kinect will work with old 360s, it was confirmed at E3.
