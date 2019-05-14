Where to Buy Apple's Powerbeats Pro Right Now

Apple still hasn’t made a fitness version of the AirPods, but it did do the next best thing with the new Powerbeats Pro. Priced at $249, the sports buds have the same H1 chip as the AirPods 2.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That means the Powerbeats Pro have the same near-instantaneous pairing with iProducts as the ubiquitous white buds as well as hands-free Siri activation, but with an actual sweat and water-resistant design. So needless to say, these are the best wireless earbuds for fitness-minded iPhone owners.

However, if you’re looking to score a pair of Powerbeats Pros on Amazon, you’re going to be sorely disappointed as the retail giant is out of the popularly buds. But never fear, Tom’s Guide is here with a list of places you can snag a pair.

Best Buy

Not only are the Powerbeats Pro in stock on Best Buy’s site, the retailer is offering the buds in four different color options. Predictably, the all-black versions are sold out. But you can still cop a pair in Navy, Moss and Ivory.

Apple

Whew! Looks like Apple has plenty of the earbuds in stock and in every color.

Target

Target has the Powerbeats Pro listed as Coming Soon. Stay tuned for updates on when the earbuds will be available on the site.

Walmart

The Powerbeats Pro are also currently out of stock at Walmart. And to add insult to injury, they only offer one color –– black.

Ebay

If you just can’t wait to get your hands on the new sports buds, you can try your luck on eBay. There seems to be a rather healthy supply. However, you’re definitely going to have to bid. So far, we’ve seen the Powerbeats Pro priced at $285while the bids on others are at $500.

B&H Photo

Similar to Target, the earbuds are available for pre-order at B & H, but only in black.

Newegg

Although Newegg has older iterations of the Powerbeats, there’s currently no listing for the Pros.