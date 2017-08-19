Where to Watch Rick and Morty Online

Rick and Morty is a critically adored Adult Swim animated series with a rabid fandom. Said fandom couldn't be happier that its long-awaited third season has finally begun. Whether you're a schwifty veteran of the show, or a new fan who is now googling the word “schwifty,” we're guessing you'd appreciate some help finding the episodes you crave.

If you're just looking for a taste of the series -- but can't pay -- you're in luck. Select episodes, including the first episodes of Seasons 2 and 3, are streaming on Adult Swim.

Hulu subscribers are in luck, as the streaming service offers Rick and Morty's first two seasons as a part of its subscription service. If you've never tried Hulu before, you won't even have to pay up front, as there's a one-month free trial for new members.

For watching live and on-demand episodes of Rick and Morty after you've cut the cord, you'll want to think about PlayStation Vue, which includes a cloud-based DVR. Although the show is also available on DirecTV Now, Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV, it's not on YouTube TV.

Rick and Morty is also available from Amazon Video, where each season starts at $15 (HD costs $20 per season). That includes Season 3, so you'll be getting new episodes as they become available.



If you're looking to purchase episodes from other services, check out the show’s page on JustWatch, which explains who's selling each season.

Credit: Cartoon Network

