Trending

Walmart Just Gave Shoppers a Big Reason to Drop Amazon

By

Why pay for Prime if you can get free two-day shipping from Amazon's biggest retail competitor?

Amazon customers might just have a new reason to shop at Walmart.com instead of using Amazon Prime.

The traditional brick-and-mortar retailer has introduced free two-day shipping to rival one of Amazon Prime's best benefits.

Credit: Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)


As of today (Jan. 31), shipping will be free, without an annual fee, as long as you spend $35 or more on the millions of items that qualify, and place your order before 2 PM in the time zone of the delivery destination, according to the Walmart website. 

Previously, Walmart.com shoppers had to pay $49 a year for a "ShippingPass" to get unlimited two-day shipping, and would have to reach a cart total of $50.

MORE: 25 Cheap Tech Products That Make Life Easier

Amazon Prime customers currently need to pay $99 a year or $10.99 a month to get free two-day shipping on items listed as Prime eligible or free same-day or one-day shipping on a more limited number of items. (A Prime subscription is cheaper for students, at $49.)

With Walmart, two days are counted as soon as your order has shipped though, not from the time you place your order, and it'll be shipped in two business days, not including weekends and holidays. Packages sent via Amazon's free two-day shipping can arrive on Saturdays and Sundays.

The new free shipping program from Walmart comes after the company acquired discount shopping site Jet.com last fall.

Topics

Amazon
Ecommerce
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jsmithepa 31 January 2017 18:36
    Walmart.com search (loosely named) engine suxs, it never gives me what am looking for, a big waste of time. I hate vendors wasting my time.
    Reply
  • Nei1 31 January 2017 21:45
    My > ten years of experience with Amazon: They offer Free Shipping, Standard Shipping, 2-Day Shipping, and Transporter Beam Direct to Your Living Room.

    Problem is, whether you choose 5 Day Shipping or Instant Shipping, they sit on the order for 5 days before they ship it. I think it's disingenuous of Amazon to sell special "fast" shipping programs when they neglect to mention that it can take forever before the order goes out the door. No, you're not going to get it in 2 days, Grasshopper.

    My proposal is that Amazon shouldn't charge your credit card, or otherwise take your money, until your order is shipped. Maybe that would motivate them to process orders with a little more alacrity.
    Reply
  • jsmithepa 01 February 2017 19:04
    Actually I should thank Walmart, hopefully they will scare Amazon to do better. Let the competition begin.
    Reply