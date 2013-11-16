How to Upgrade PS3 Games to PS4 Versions

If you bought games like "Call of Duty: Ghosts" or "Assassin's Creed IV" for your PS3 and plan on picking up Sony's new PS4, you won't have to purchase the title all over again to experience the next-gen version.

Thanks to Sony's new PS3 to PS4 program, you can upgrade select PS3 games to a PS4 version for just $10. Here's how to take advantage of the promotion, which lasts until early next year.

1. Make sure you own either the Blu-ray disc or digital download of the PS3 game you'd like to upgrade. If you're upgrading an eligible disc, you'll have to redeem the included voucher code in the PlayStation Store on your PS3 beforehand.

2. From the PS4 home screen, scroll up and select PlayStation Store.

3. Scroll down and select "PS3 to PS4."

4. Select your game of choice. Currently, you can upgrade "Assassin's Creed IV," "Battlefield 4," "Injustice: Ultimate Edition," and "Call of Duty: Ghosts."

5. Select Purchase to upgrade your game for $10.

6. Insert the original PS3 disc to begin playing the PS4 upgrade version.

Sony's PS3 to PS4 promotion is running for a limited time for certain games. You have until Jan. 31, 2014 to upgrade "Assassin's Creed IV," Mar. 28, 2014 for "Battlefield 4," and Mar. 31, 2014 for "Call of Duty: Ghosts." As of this writing, neither Sony or WB Games have announced an expiration date for upgrading “Injustice.”

