Answer Our Tech Value Survey to Win a $500 Amazon Gift Card

We want to know what you consider to be reasonable prices for today's gadgets. Your responses will help inform our top picks for the Best Tech Values awards.

It's proving to be a momentous year in tech. In 2017, we reviewed hundreds of products and gave out a select number of Best Picks. We pride ourselves on our rigorous testing and commitment to finding the best gear for you.

Now it’s your turn.

Answer our survey and you could win a $500 Amazon Gift Card.

We’re passing the reigns to you, our faithful Tom’s Guide readers, to kick off the first annual Best Tech Value awards. This is a call for all critics and vocal community members to let us know what they think is the best tech for the money.

Before we kick off the voting process, we want to know what you consider to be reasonable prices for today's top tech products — from smartphones to smart home speakers. Your responses to Tom's Guide Name Your Price Survey will help inform our top product picks for the Best Tech Values awards. By completing the survey, you'll be entered for a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

The Tom’s Guide Name Your Price Survey Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. You can read the full sweepstakes rules here.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for a chance to vote on products that you think deserve a Tom's Guide Best Tech Value: Community Choice award!

  • the_burtons 07 October 2017 18:09
    What a stupid survey! The prices offered were clueless. In almost every case, I would have chosen less than the minimum choice offered. (I was linked here from techbargains.com)

    I am not going to spend more for a "smart speaker" than an Amazon fire 7 HD. Why pay more for a speaker than a fully fuctional tablet?

    Minimum price it listed for a smartphone $200? Never paid that much for one, plenty of very good Android phones under $200, even $100 if you shop around at all. Also, AT&T Iphone SE's available for $149 many places.

    I think it was $900 for a desktop system? Clueless. I build my own, but easy to build or buy a system for half that.

    Start the catagories at 0$ to your current min, and also show an N/A. I am not going to buy a camera these days. I have several sitting around because no one in the family uses one since they always have their phone with them. Why pick a price for something I know I would not buy. Seems to just gather useless information.

    Maybe only 2 questions that I would answer the same way I did if there were appropriate choices.
  • kathouse543 07 October 2017 18:32
    I would love to own a nice smartphone that really work great like a galaxy 8
  • crimsonfancy 07 October 2017 20:08
    @the_burtons hmm. I build my own desktop pc as well and would still spend $1500 but probably wouldn't buy a gaming console even with exclusives that look great. I'd also spend $800 on a mobile phone. Everybody prioritizes tech gadgets differently. When it comes to tech and food I'm interested in, I research and spend what it takes for the best available imo. I don't however subscribe to cable or satellite tv services so I save there. I also prefer to have a vehicle that's under 5 years old and practical so 40k for a full size, middle of the road pickup truck is where I top out as long as I can get bluetooth and in some cases navigation included. Stereo system is least of a concern in my vehicle because talk radio is all I listen to on the road.
  • the_burtons 07 October 2017 22:43
    @CrimsonFancy, Everyone has their preferences, and prioritizes things differently. My point was to the survey design not being all inclusive, with very easy examples where.
  • USAFRet 07 October 2017 22:50
    Some of those choices needed far more granularity. And some/most/all of them needed a "None"

    Bluetooth speaker? $0
    Tablet for a 'child'? That depends...is the child 6 or 16? Different tablets.
    Phone? My current $25 phone is just fine. More granularity...
  • lynettthomas59 07 October 2017 23:03
    Yes I Like This....
  • AdviserKulikov 10 October 2017 22:48
    Half these things I wouldn't spend any money on, but would accept for free/cheaper than a comparable alternative.

    I have no reason for a 4K TV over a full HD TV my vision isn't that good at TV ranges, and I would be getting a monitor or headset for 4K. So the real question is how much value would I add over a standard TV of the same size, and the answer is: it varies. For a 40 inch bedroom TV it would be worthless, for a living room movie display I would consider it maybe $50 extra for when I'm walking past the TV to not notice pixels.

    I have no reason at all for tablets, drones, smart speakers, bluetooth speakers, earbuds, etc.
  • natashaedwards84 19 October 2017 22:43
    would to win thanks
