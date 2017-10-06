Answer Our Tech Value Survey to Win a $500 Amazon Gift Card

It's proving to be a momentous year in tech. In 2017, we reviewed hundreds of products and gave out a select number of Best Picks. We pride ourselves on our rigorous testing and commitment to finding the best gear for you.
Now it’s your turn.
Answer our survey and you could win a $500 Amazon Gift Card.
We’re passing the reigns to you, our faithful Tom’s Guide readers, to kick off the first annual Best Tech Value awards. This is a call for all critics and vocal community members to let us know what they think is the best tech for the money.
Before we kick off the voting process, we want to know what you consider to be reasonable prices for today's top tech products — from smartphones to smart home speakers. Your responses to Tom's Guide Name Your Price Survey will help inform our top product picks for the Best Tech Values awards. By completing the survey, you'll be entered for a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card.
The Tom’s Guide Name Your Price Survey Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. You can read the full sweepstakes rules here.
Stay tuned in the coming weeks for a chance to vote on products that you think deserve a Tom's Guide Best Tech Value: Community Choice award!
I am not going to spend more for a "smart speaker" than an Amazon fire 7 HD. Why pay more for a speaker than a fully fuctional tablet?
Minimum price it listed for a smartphone $200? Never paid that much for one, plenty of very good Android phones under $200, even $100 if you shop around at all. Also, AT&T Iphone SE's available for $149 many places.
I think it was $900 for a desktop system? Clueless. I build my own, but easy to build or buy a system for half that.
Start the catagories at 0$ to your current min, and also show an N/A. I am not going to buy a camera these days. I have several sitting around because no one in the family uses one since they always have their phone with them. Why pick a price for something I know I would not buy. Seems to just gather useless information.
Maybe only 2 questions that I would answer the same way I did if there were appropriate choices.
Bluetooth speaker? $0
Tablet for a 'child'? That depends...is the child 6 or 16? Different tablets.
Phone? My current $25 phone is just fine. More granularity...
I have no reason for a 4K TV over a full HD TV my vision isn't that good at TV ranges, and I would be getting a monitor or headset for 4K. So the real question is how much value would I add over a standard TV of the same size, and the answer is: it varies. For a 40 inch bedroom TV it would be worthless, for a living room movie display I would consider it maybe $50 extra for when I'm walking past the TV to not notice pixels.
I have no reason at all for tablets, drones, smart speakers, bluetooth speakers, earbuds, etc.