Sony's New Xperia Phones (Mostly) Ditch the Bezels

Sony's smartphone division's sprung a leak, as we've got an early-look at its upcoming Xperia phones: the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact.

(Image credit: VentureBeat)

This comes courtesy of Evan Blass, whose leaks are more trustworthy than Tom Brady in the playoffs, via VentureBeat. These phones are expected to be unveiled at this weekend's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and ship this March.

Both Xperia phones will run Android 8.0 Oreo, and feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 845 chip, the processor expected (in some form or another) to power the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. And while those specs make the phones feel new, their thick top and bottom bezels look very 2016.

The XZ2 looks to feature 3D-molded glass on both sides of its aluminum body, while the XZ2 Compact will be made with a non-scratch polycarbonate material. While the XZ2 will come in four different colorways (black, silver, green, and pink), the Compact's color options were not revealed. Both devices' displays (which Blass claims to be at least Full-HD) are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, with the XZ2 measuring 5.7 inches and the XZ2 Compact measuring 5 inches.

Both phones now use a design that places the fingerprint scanner in the back near the 19-megapixel rear cameras, which shoot 4K HDR video and 1080p slow motion clips.

The XZ2 packs a 3180-mAh battery that charges via USB-C and wireless technology (presumably Qi), while the XZ2 Compact uses a predictably smaller 2870mAh battery, and doesn't offer wireless charging.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for complete, on-the-ground coverage of Mobile World Congress 2018.