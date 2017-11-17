Snapfish Photo Cards Review: Limited Choices, Mediocre Quality

On the surface, Snapfish looks as though it should be one of the top contenders in online postcard creation. Its website is easy to navigate and appears to have a lot to offer. In fact, it's prominent enough for Amazon to have chosen Snapfish to power the recently rolled-out Amazon Print service. But once we started creating our Snapfish party invitation postcard, we encountered severe limitations in the software. What's more, we weren't impressed with the printed card.

Specs

Import photos from: Facebook, Instagram, Flickr, your device

Templates & layouts: Limited and uneditable

Backgrounds:Severely limited

Clip art: None

Text: Customizable

Creating Your Card

Snapfish's postcard creation interface is intuitively structured, and easy to use. However, it has severe limitations and is far less flexible than its photo book and calendar software. Its photo- card templates are fixed, with photos that can't be moved, resized, reshaped or rotated.



Text is more flexible; you can add and otherwise manipulate text blocks. Text-editing tools are limited to font, size (in set increments), color, background color and alignment.



Background options are restricted to the handful (or sometimes only a couple) of colors related to the selected template.Snapfish has no clip art available for photo cards, though it has a large library of clip art for other projects.

Compare this to Mixbook, which has a wide range of options for adjusting photos and text, and comes with a huge library of backgrounds, clip art and templates.

The Printed Card

We were surprised at how much better Snapfish's printed postcard was than the one we created using Amazon Print, though both were disappointing.

Snapfish's photo certainly didn't have the liveliness and high quality of Mixbook or Apple Photo, but its colors, lighting, and overall print quality were significantly better than Amazon's. In particular, details in the shadows were better. Also, the type was clean, clear and crisp, as opposed to Amazon's jagged edges.

Price & Options

In small quantities (20 to 60 cards), Snapfish 5 x 7-inch postcards cost $1.85 each. The price goes down in increments as low as $1 each for quantities of 260 or more. For a pack of 100 cards, it will cost $1.70 per card, which is more expensive than an equivalent amount from Mixbook: $1.15 per card (for 4 x 6-inch prints).

Amazon Print charges much less (75 cents each for any quantity). However, Snapfish often features discounts that will lower your costs, and offers many more photo products than Amazon Print. This includes photo books, calendars, photo panels, journals, phone cases, bags, jewelry, folded cards, prints, posters and more.

Bottom Line

Regarding quality, if you were choosing between Snapfish and Amazon Print, go with Snapfish even though it's the more expensive of the two. But our recommendation is to bypass both, and get your postcards from Mixbook, which has better editing tools and superior quality prints. Or use GotPrint, which has a steeper learning curve, but is very inexpensive, and produces attractive cards.