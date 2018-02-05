How to Show Your Phone's Battery Percentage in Android Oreo

No matter how great your smartphone’s battery life is, chances are you’re going to want a more accurate estimation than the tiny icon most devices display out of the box. Practically all Android phones give you the choice of showing battery percentage in the status bar, but Android 8.0 Oreo makes it easier than ever to get a better handle on how long your phone should last through the day.

Here are the steps you need to take to show the battery percentage in the status bar of your Oreo-powered smartphone. Keep in mind that this only refers to stock Android, like what you find on Google’s Pixel smartphones, and some Android One devices like the Moto X4. The process can differ if your handset employs a different user interface, like Samsung Experience or Huawei’s EMUI.

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap Battery.

3. Tap the Battery percentage toggle.