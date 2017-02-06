Save Over 50 Percent on Samsung Gear VR Headset

The Samsung Gear VR delivers one of the most immersive virtual reality experiences you can find. Although it normally sells for $100, Amazon currently is currently offering this VR headset for just $46, which just manages to beat Google's recent Daydream price drop.

The original Samsung VR headset quickly established itself as the leading mobile virtual reality device. The newer 2016 model builds on its predecessor's strengths and raises the bar by adding a wider field of view, USB-C support, and a more comfortable design.

Your Samsung smartphone still resides in the front recess of the Gear VR, but the new model has a taller space for your face, which distributes the weight and pressure better than the original. The extra real estate also makes it easier to use the headset if you happen to wear glasses.

The 2016 Gear VR has a larger field of view increasing from 96 degrees to 101. In our tests, those few degrees put the Gear VR closer to the likes of the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, which have 110-degree fields of view, yet cost substantially more.

Thanks to Samsung's partnership with Oculus, the Gear VR is at no loss for new content and boasts an ever-growing library of high-quality content. If you own a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone and want an unparalleled entertainment experience, the buck stops here.