Trending

PSP-3000 Hacked, Homebrew Capabilities Unlocked

By

Video game peripheral company Datel appears to be the first to unravel the latest Sony PSP hardware’s protection systems for the purpose of installing custom firmware and homebrew software

Ever since the first iteration of the PSP hardware, console modders have installed custom firmware on Sony’s handheld to enable new features and software that aren’t a part of the official feature set. More nefarious uses for the software can also lead to piracy, allowing games to be ran off a Memory Stick Pro Duo.

For all fans of customized PSPs, Datel has developed a specially designed battery and Memory Stick that will enable the service mode on the new PSP-3000 hardware, allowing for firmware downgrades and custom installs.

This development is the latest in the game of cat and mouse between Sony and modders. The original PSP was moddable using only software hacks, while the slimmer, lighter PSP-2000 required a modified battery pack and Memory Pack. The PSP-3000, however, is the first time that the hack will require something that one may not already own.

Datel said that it had to engineer an “advanced IC controller” inside its tool in order to crack the new PSP. Dubbed the Lite Blue Tool, the product is set to hit November 28 at in the UK and North America and will set you back ₤19.99 and $29.99 respectively.

Read more at MaxConsole.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JonnyDough 20 November 2008 06:59
    Datel FTW. Yay. Have a nice day yall.
    Reply
  • 21 November 2008 12:12
    WARNING WARNING WARNING before you buy this!!!! datel offers only service mode to psp. Datel has not solved the "pre ipl problem" as darkalex has stated. which means psp in service mode =yes. psp able to run any hombrew or any programs at all =no. do not be fooled! yes this is a step in the right direction but the pre ipl problem is huge. how do you download and decrypt data "approx 23-28 byte" from chip?
    Reply
  • 17 December 2008 01:21
    You should all know by now that homebrew IS illegal. It states cleary in Sony's terms & conditions that you are not allowed to modify the PSP to allow the system to run unauthorised software, and by doing so, you could be at risk of a criminal record.
    Reply
  • 20 December 2008 18:32
    yeah, sure. All you homebrewers out there - expect long prison sentences an large fines....
    Reply
  • 24 February 2009 09:25
    going to jail for modding a piece of equipment u own? lay off the drugs fuknut!
    Reply
  • 27 March 2009 00:01
    huh?! whatever....
    Reply
  • 28 March 2009 20:39
    lol i agree with anonymous. it is ridiculous that modding something you own could be conceived as wrong. we have speed limits on the road... but people are aloud to modify their car without having to obtain the permission of the owner or a recipe you can change a cooking recipe and even hand it out to your friends... Homebrew shouldn't be illegal closed source firmware should be... cus in my opinion if your not able to use and improve your system to your liking then you don't own the system the system owns you and as such it is a form of slavery! Slavery is an international crime! so you say home brewers beware... i say corporate puppets beware.
    Reply
  • 31 March 2009 21:35
    You cannot be arrested for homebrew. Your warranty is a contract between Sony and you. Contract law does not provide for imprisonment or criminal sanctions for breaching a contract. You can lose the protection of the warranty, if you pirate games you can be sued for copyright infringement, but you cannot be arrested.
    Reply
  • 09 April 2009 07:26
    The pro/anti pirating debates could rage on forever. Ultimately, people will do as they wish with the hardware/software provided to them. Be it follow the law, break it, etc.

    That being said: I am interested in knowing how the unlock is going for the psp-3000 (PSP Bright) and if the tool mentioned above works or not. I myself am a huge fan of modding whatever hardware I get my hands on and am eager to unlock my new psp.
    Reply
  • 09 April 2009 23:12
    I just don't get it. When I buy a car, I can take it apart, modify it, add a larger fuel pump, increase the boost, add a bigger turbo/exhaust etc. Sure I void the warranty if I have one, but once it's out, it's my own responsibility.

    When I buy a PC, I can change anything inside it I want too. It's not illegal to hack the PSP. It's a copyright violation to put commercial games on there you didn't buy, but if you're just slapping on some free software or a better open source web browser, Sony has no right to tell you what you can and can't do with your own hardware! You paid for it and own it. You didn't lease it!

    I hate buying a car with the hood welded shut.
    Reply