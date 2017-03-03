The 19 Best Snapchat Filters
Step Up Your Snapchatting with Filters
Think of Snapchat filters as the ultimate in selfie-enhancing technology. To find filters, simply tap on your face (or someone else's) before you shoot and select one of the options that pops up. Once you've captured a photo or video, swipe left or right to see other filter options. While you can't search for specific filters — like Snapchat messages, they come and go — we have a few favorites you should keep an eye out for.
Hip Glasses
Snapchat has been very into this idea of combining cool, reflective glasses with added background music if you use the filter on a video. Augmented reality perk: convincing your pals you're spending a wild night out instead of what you're actually doing - sending snaps from the couch.
Rainbow Vomit
Three cheers for the Snapchat filter that inspired a million people to paint rainbows on their chins for Halloween. This filter also takes Snapchat's AR filters a step further, with a recent update that lets you switch to front cam to be greeted by a barrage of smiling clouds also spitting out rainbows.
Puppy
People who say this is not their favorite filter are kidding themselves. With cute puppy ears and an interactive tongue feature, it serves every purpose we want in our filters — you look cutesy but also show off your clear appreciation of dogs. You can take a snap with a friend and they'll be similarly pup-ified, and you can cover up that one zit on your nose.
Face Swap
Ah, the filter that's the stuff of dreams — or nightmares: trying on our friends' faces. (Insert your Hannibal Lecter joke here). Though the results are disturbing 99 percent of the time, it's important to appreciate the technology behind this terrifying Snapchat classic.
Flower Crown
We'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the most basic of Snapchat filters that also miraculously makes everybody's skin look flawless and adds that crucial eye highlight that we never knew we were missing.
Golden Butterflies
Similar to the Flower Crown aesthetic, but definitely more glam, this filter is best for all those times you want to look like an ethereal Greek god but also improve your bone structure ten-fold. The recent update on this filter introduces a surroundings augmented reality feature, so you can add in a flock of golden butterflies wherever you are by swapping to your front cam.
Any Food Filter
What we've all been waiting for — fully embracing the "you are what you eat" adage. From waffle to pineapple to that one time everyone was posting videos of their face as an orange slice and we were all unfortunately reminded of Annoying Orange, food filters come in clutch.
Sad Face
A favorite of students locked in fluorescent libraries and young professionals chained to their desks, the sad face filter is both cute and expressive of your realest feelings, even when you can't publicly display them for anyone else to see.
Heart Eyes
Another interactive favorite, heart eyes are perfect for showing off what you love — your food, your dog, this selfie, or maybe all of them at once? A simple raise of your eyebrows makes the hearts explode. Just like in real life, sort of.
Seasonal Filters
These come in handy in case you needed to let anyone know that it is, in fact, very cold. Bonus points if you add a temperature filter on top of this one. (Tip: You can easily add multiple filters by holding down one finger on the screen after choosing one, and scrolling through others with the other hand.)
Nerd Glasses
Oh good, a filter for your inner dweeb. It's not entirely clear why nerds have to have a facial warp as well, but we're down for the glasses and braces aesthetic. Kind of retro, isn't it?
Bearded Filters
If you are noticeably lacking facial hair in real life, these are amazing. If you've already got some scruff, it's probably not as fun.
Face Warp Filters
Reminiscent of early Mac Photo Booth days, face warp filters are likely the most fun you'll have taking goofy photos alone. Snap away!
Soft Wash
Honestly, it's hard to figure out exactly how this filter is supposed to make you look. And maybe that's the beauty of it. Snapchat definitely has a thing for slimming down the sides of your face and enlarging your eyes, but this time with a greenish, soft wash overlay.
Voice-Changing Filters
Not only are these video filters adorable, they also come with a voice-changing feature in case you wanted to sound like Alvin and the Chipmunks for a while. Try them with a friend for truly bizarre high-pitched harmonies.
Glowing Pink Flower Crown
Yes, it's basic. But it also makes you feel like a glowing alien fairy, which is probably how you want to feel all the time anyways.
Adorable Bunny
If you want to activate the water-works, use the voice-modifying bunny filter for maximum cuteness. Not only does it give you a high-pitched voice, but you'll get the rosy cheeks and giant pupils needed to go full-Disney on your audience.
Animated Liftoff
If your wallet can't buy you a ticket onto SpaceX's moon voyages, Snapchat can give you a virtual blastoff in this animated filter. Just remember to emote with a proper sense of despair, as we're not sure how good the Wi-Fi or cell service is out there, so this might be your last snap.
The Dad Aesthetic
Ever wonder what you'd look like as a dad? This filter gives the bottom half of your face some droop, a big pair of brown tortoise-shell glasses and a 'stache to remember (or forget). Also, some dads will think you're aping the look of actor Martin Mull.