The 19 Best Snapchat Filters

Step Up Your Snapchatting with Filters

Think of Snapchat filters as the ultimate in selfie-enhancing technology. To find filters, simply tap on your face (or someone else's) before you shoot and select one of the options that pops up. Once you've captured a photo or video, swipe left or right to see other filter options. While you can't search for specific filters — like Snapchat messages, they come and go — we have a few favorites you should keep an eye out for.