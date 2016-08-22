10 Best Game Companion Apps

Destiny Companion

With the new Rise of Iron expansion on the horizon, now might be a good time to get in on Destiny, the shared world shooter from the creators of Halo. Like the Mirror's Edge Companion, the Destiny companion app (Android, iOS) gives you access to in-game lore, providing you insight into the world of Destiny while you wait for your fireteam to show up before the next Strike or Raid. The app also lets you access items and gear on your character and in your vault, allowing you to deal with some of the more managerial aspects of the game, ensuring more of your in-game time is spent on action and exploration.