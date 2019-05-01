Best Family Movies on Amazon Prime
The Best Movies for Families on Amazon Prime
Parents who are trying to find family-friendly movies on Amazon Prime Video, I understand your plight. The service's selection of kid-friendly content is lacking, and it's filled with movies you couldn't pay me to sit through. So, I dredged through the lists of movies available and found a set that you can watch with your family without dying of boredom. We've also looked at the age ratings from the trusted folks at Common Sense Media so that you're not relying on the Motion Picture Association of America's sometimes-vague ratings system. Oh, and if you're not exclusive with Amazon Prime, check out our roundup of the best family movies on Netflix.
Credit: Merrick Morton
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)
Rated PG-13, IMDb score: 6.5/10
If you loved The Fifth Element but don't think your kids are ready for it, try Valerian. This sci-fi/action movie is an adaptation of French comics and is directed by Luc Besson, the critically acclaimed maestro of The Fifth Element and Leon: The Professional. This one earned its PG-13 rating with some cartoonish violence (but no blood) and a sexy dance from Rihanna.
Common Sense Media says: ages 11 and up
Credit: Vikram Gounassegarin
The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Space (2017)
Rated G, IMDb score: N/A
Dr. Seuss's zany, hatted cat is back in this outer-space adventure. There's nothing in this G-rated romp that should offend parents or children, as it takes audiences on an exploration of the solar system, and teaches them about gravity, dust storms and space debris.
Common Sense Media says: Not listed
Credit: Portfolio Productions
Power Rangers (2017)
Rated PG-13, IMDb score: 6.0/10
If I ever have kids, the 2017 Power Rangers reboot is one of the movies I'll be most excited to show them. Not only does it evolve the characters for our modern times, but it's simply more polished than the original. This movie is for older kids, as the gang deals with around-the-school rumor mongering and includes cartoonish violence of invading monsters. If parents squint closely, they'll make out Bryan Cranston as Zordon and Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa.
Common Sense Media says: ages 12 and up
Credit: Kimberley French
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows (2016)
Rated PG-13, IMDb score: 6/10
The sequel to 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pits Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael and April against Shredder, and re-introduces Krang. Of course, expect the hallmarks of the series with fart and toilet humor and action scenes packed with martial arts combat. The use of foul language appears to have irked parents more than any other aspect of the movie, with uses of "s--t" "damn" and "jackass" and "sons of b******." A distracting scene has April wearing a sexy schoolgirl outfit, but this film has less sexual content than the previous chapter in this TMNT movie saga.
Common Sense Media says: ages 11 and up
Credit: Paramount Pictures
Hugo (2011)
Rated PG, IMDb score: 7.5/10
Hugo tells a whimsical tale about art and the cinema, and the PG film is targeted at younger audiences. The origins of young Hugo — who became an orphan after his father passed away in a fire — may require some explanation. While parents are mostly positive about the film's value, dialogue from the station agent played by Sasha Baron Cohen (Borat) concerning pregnancy and infidelity provoked some debate in the Common Sense Media comments section.
Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up
Credit: Paramount Pictures
Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)
Rated PG, IMDb score: 6.2/10
Older kids will be ready for Zathura, which can be summed up as "Jumanji, but in space." In the story, two siblings (ages 6 and 10) eventually put aside their rivalry, learning about self-esteem and looking out for each other. But parents should note that this movie can be slightly scary (aliens and robots do attack, mind you) and that these boys act like rude rapscallions, using some foul language.
Common Sense Media says: ages 11 and up
Credit: Merrick Morton
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Rated PG-13, IMDb score: 8.3/10
Sure, you could start your kids with archaeologist/teacher Indiana Jones' first adventure, Raiders of the Lost Ark, but we're guessing you'd want to avoid face-melting Nazis (though this chapter does have a run-in with a skeleton that may also jar younger minds). Instead, go with Indy's third adventure, which finds him teaming up with his father, Henry (Sean Connery). The two have excellent chemistry, and the film has a good message about their relationship. Of course, note its rating, which it received based on hand-to-hand combat, various action scenes and implied sexual relationships.
Common Sense Media says: ages 11 and up
Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty
The Last Unicorn (1982)
Rated G, IMDb score: 7.5/10
If your kid is a fan of magical stuff, like wizards and witches, look into this animated adventure. Not only will kids like the tale of a unicorn that discovers it's the last of its kind and sets out to discover what happened, but parents can appreciate the voice work of names they know and respect, such as Alan Arkin, Jeff Bridges, Angela Lansbury and Christopher Lee. The movie's ages 9+ rating is tied to a couple of scary scenes with mythical animals chasing the heroes. Some parents commenting on Common Sense Media were offended by how an anthropomorphic tree (pictured here) has a large bosom.
Common Sense Media says: ages 9 and up
Credit: Everett Collection
Jack Frost (1979)
Not rated, IMDb score: 7.2/10
This stop-motion-animation film takes place in wintertime, which the titular Jack Frost brings to town every year. But once Jack comes to town, he falls in love with a local woman named Elisa, and asks to become human. His transformation and adoration, though, lead to trouble as Elisa's family is targeted by Kubla Kraus. The movie uses certain outdated and offensive terms.
Common Sense Media says: ages 4 and up
Credit: Rankin/Bass/Warner Bros
Scrooge (1970)
Rated G, IMDb score: 7.5/10
Featuring a cast that parents will love — including Albert Finney as the titular Ebenezer Scrooge, and Alec Guinness as the ghost of Jacob Marley — this musical is a solid pick for the whole family. An adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," it starts off with Scrooge ruining Christmas for anyone he goes near, but brings audiences to a heart-warming conclusion.
Common Sense Media says: ages 6 and up
Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty