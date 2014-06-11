Pebble Steel Available for $229 in Best Buy June 15

Consumers looking for Pebble's high-end smartwatch won't have to go far to get their fix. The popular Pebble Steel will be available in Best Buy starting June 15 for $229 in two finishes: Brushed Stainless and Black Matte. This makes Best Buy the first retailer to sell the Steel, and at $20 less than its original price.

Best Buy was also Pebble's first retail partner last year when it stocked the startup's original smartwatch. Pebble is also adding Arctic White as a new color option to the existing Jet Black and Cherry Red hues for the original device ($149).

In our review of the Steel, we loved the smartwatch's premium, elegant design, smooth setup process and convenient app store. It pairs with an Android or iOS device via Bluetooth and brings notifications, music controls and alarms to your wrist. Compared to rival products such as the Galaxy Gear and Sony's Smartwatch 2, the Pebble had more apps and offered more juice.

With Apple rumored to announce an iWatch later this year and Google's launch of its Android Wear platform for wearable devices, the smartwatch movement seems to be gaining momentum.

You can still get Pebble products directly from the company's website, but we imagine the Best Buy partnership will get smartwatches on the wrists of more consumers in the market.

