Oculus Rift VR Headset Will Cost $599

Just in time for preorders, we finally have a price tag for the new Oculus Rift. The highly anticipated virtual reality headset costs $599. The first orders will ship out by March 28.



Of course, that's assuming you've got a PC with enough horsepower to support the Oculus Rift. If not, Oculus is bundling what it calls an Oculus-ready PC with the Rift headset. That package starts at $1,499, but won't be available until February. That's in line with the price range for a headset and PC that Oculus executives had floated last year.

MORE: Oculus VR Inventor Luckey Talks Virtual Reality's Future

Even if you order the Rift today (Jan. 6) as preorders begin in 20 countries, you'll still be able to order the PC bundle without it affecting your Rift ship date, Oculus says.



Why would you need a special PC for the Rift? Because the VR headset carries some pretty hefty hardware requirements. Your PC will need an Nvidia GTX 970 or AMD R9 290 graphics card or better, the equivalent of at least an Intel i5-4590 CPU, a minimum of 8GB of RAM, a compatible HDMI 1.3 video output, and three USB 3.0 ports plus a USB 2.0 port. Your PC needs to run Windows 7 SP1 64-bit or later. Oculus offers a downloadable tool for checking compatibility in its blog post announcing the Rift's $599 price.



The Rift will ship with a remote control, a sensor and an XBox One controller. Oculus is bundling a copy of Lucky's Tale, a VR platformer, with every Rift. You'll also have access to Eve: Valkyrie, a multiplayer shooter. Oculus says that 100 games will be available for the Rift by the end of 2016.



To that end, Oculus is working with developers to bring made-for-VR games to its headset. Oculus Studios expects to roll out 20 of its own games this year, including a virtual reality version of Rock Band and the action-adventure game Edge of Nowhere.