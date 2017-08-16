Meet Nokia 8: A Phone Made For Livestreaming

Nokia’s comeback is in full swing, and its first Android flagship is a premium phone that takes aim at Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Google’s Pixel.

Image: Nokia

The Nokia 8 debuted to great fanfare on Wednesday, and it wasn’t just nostalgia for the Nokia bricks of yesteryear that made people pay attention. The device looks pretty damn nice, and it has solid specs to boot. It keeps the thick bezels and physical home button with embedded fingerprint sensor that newer high-end phones are moving away from, but makes up for its somewhat antiquated design in other areas.

The Nokia 8 sports a 5.3-inch, 2K resolution display (2560 x 1440), machined aluminum back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM, OZO spatial 360-degree audio, and 13 MP dual-lens rear and front-facing cameras with Zeiss optics for a feature called “bothie.”

Back to the, uh, “bothie” (a term I hope no one will ever use in real life). The Nokia 8’s dual-sight feature allows you to shoot from the front and rear cameras simultaneously. The result is a fun split-screen view that can also be used to live-stream video directly to YouTube Live and Facebook Live right from the camera app. This seems like a feature with limited appeal, but it could wind up being a game-changer for live video.

The 8 is the first premium Nokia-branded phone under the Finnish company HMD Global, which licensed the brand with a few former Nokia execs and pieced together this phone. The company also produced three mid-range handsets, the Nokia 3, 5 and 6, earlier this year. Technically, these phones are Nokia in name only. After the company went all-in with Microsoft’s failed Windows-based phone platform, its fate was sealed. But HMD Global still believes in Nokia — or at least the Nokia brand.

Nokia 8 isn’t coming to the U.S., at least not in the immediate future. The phone will be available in Europe next month for 599 euros, or about $700.