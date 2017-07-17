Nokia 8 with Zeiss Cameras Could Debut This Month

Nokia has already taken a few steps toward a U.S. comeback, launching new phones led by the midrange Nokia 6. Now it looks like a new Nokia flagship ready to take on the likes of the Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy devices is on the horizon.





(Image credit: Evan Blass/VentureBeat)

Two separate reports, one from serial leaker Evan Blass at VentureBeat and the other from German site WinFuture, indicate that HMD Global will unveil the Nokia 8 by the end of July. HMD is a Finnish company that has the rights to build smartphones under the Nokia name, and it's already launched a range of Android phones earlier this year. The Nokia 8 figures to be the high-end entry in that lineup.

The leaked specs certainly seem to suggest a high-end phone that will vie with other Android flagships. The Nokia 8 is reportedly powered by a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 processor with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Benchmarking results posted to Geekbench have the Nokia phone posting a score of 7,587 — far ahead of the pace-setting 6,542 we saw when we tested a Snapdragon 835-powered OnePlus 5 with 8GB of RAM.



Rumor sites have the Android 7.1.1-powered phone with a 5.3-inch Quad HD display. A leaked image accompanying the VentureBeat story shows a fingerprint icon in the bottom left corner of the display, though it looks like the Nokia 8 will still sport a physical home button. The Galaxy S8 features a virtual home button while controversially moving its fingerprint reader to the back of the device.



Speaking of the device's rear, you'll find dual cameras on the back of the Nokia 8. The image of the phone indicates the cameras will have Carl Zeiss branding, and VentureBeat indicates those cameras will have 13-megaapixel sensors.



If there's a bummer about the phone, it's that the Nokia 8 will initially launch in Europe only, according to WinFuture's report. The phone reportedly will have a €589 price tag, which translates to about $670, using current conversion rates. That HMD brought the Nokia 6 to the U.S. gives us hope that this higher-end phone will make it to this country as well. We'll likely know for sure around July 31, when HMD is rumored to launch the Nokia 8.