Google Just Added These Two Phones to Its VR Daydream

Add two more phones to the ranks of devices capable of working with Google's Daydream View headset. Both the Moto Z and Moto Z Force will soon be able to run Android 7.0 Nougat. And when that happens, the two modular smartphones will meet the requirements for the Daydream VR platform.

Motorola says the Nougat update will begin rolling out this week. You can check with Motorola's website to see when your carrier is getting the update.

Both the Moto Z and Moto Z Force boast some pretty impressive specs, including quad-HD displays, Snapdragon 820 processors and the kind of sensors needed to track your head's movements in a virtual world. Nougat was the last piece of the puzzle for Motorola's phones, and once that OS is running on the devices, you'll be able to use them with Google's $79 Daydream View headset.

That will expand the ranks of phones capable of working with the Daydream View. Google's own Pixel and Pixel XL phones work with the headset, of course. ZTE says its Axon 7 flagship phone is Daydream-ready, but it has yet to get the Nougat update. That's allowing Motorola to tout the Moto Z and Z Force as the first phones outside of Google's to officially work with the Daydream platform, even though the Axon 7 has been available since the summer.

Google has been exceedingly bullish on the future of its Daydream platform, which it unveiled earlier this year. The idea behind Daydream is to give device makers a platform which works with their smartphones: you slip a compatible device into the Daydream View and use it to access VR games, app and other experiences. Samsung's Gear VR headset works much the same way, but only with Samsung phones; it also costs $20 more than Google's headset.

If Daydream's going to take on the Gear VR, its biggest selling point will be its ability to work with more devices. The addition of the Moto Z and Z Force to the mix is a step toward that goal.