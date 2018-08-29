You Have to See the Moto G7's Crazy New Notch Design

The notch is clearly here to stay. But Motorola has a new take on it that might surprise you.



(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The folks over at Android Headlines have obtained an image of what is believed to be the Moto G7. And although there isn't much to go on and it's oddly being called the Moto G6 Plus in the software, it comes with a slightly different design than its predecessors.

The first thing you'll notice about the smartphone is its strange notch. Yes, there's a notch here, but unlike most other handsets, it doesn't come with a rectangular design. Instead, this one has what Android Headlines is calling "water drop" notch that leaves only enough room for the front-facing camera. It makes for a decidedly different design than traditional notches and allows for more screen real estate at the top.

Aside from that, the smartphone has thin bezels all around and leaves no room for a physical home button. Since the picture of the front of the smartphone is in plastic, it's hard to clearly determine how thick the bezels are. But suffice it to say that the smartphone is all-screen on the front.

On the rear, the device has a horizontally dual-camera array and the Motorola logo, which ostensibly houses the fingerprint sensor, as well, is below the cameras. It appears from the images that the smartphone's chassis comes with a mix of metal and glass.

According to earlier rumors surrounding the G7, Motorola is hoping to position the handset as a cheaper alternative to flagship devices. According to Android Headlines, the handset could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and come with 6GB of RAM. The dual cameras on the back will have 12- and 5-megapixel sensors and on the front, and we can expect an 8-megapixel front camera, according to the report.

For its part, Motorola has remained silent on its plans for the G7. And although we're seeing this leak now, it's not believed that the Moto G7 will be hitting store shelves in short order.