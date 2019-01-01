19 Games We Can't Wait to Play in 2019

We got a stellar year of games in 2018, and 2019 looks to keep up that momentum without skipping a beat. From long-awaited sequels like Kingdom Hearts III, Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 3 and Mortal Kombat 11, to highly promising debuts such as Anthem, Days Gone and Sekiro, the new year promises tons of huge releases regardless of what platform you game on. Here are our most anticipated titles of 2019.

Kingdom Hearts III

(Image credit: Square Enix)

We're done with fractions of days and distances of dreams and other weird titles. Finally, after all these years, we're getting a third game in the main Kingdom Hearts trilogy. The game will bring back protagonist Sora as well as Donald and Goofy to meet with other Disney characters from the Disney-owned studio, Pixar. For the first time, we'll see worlds from Toy Story, Big Hero 6 and Frozen.

And, of course, they'll take on Xehanort and the Heartless, so now's the time to brush up on your lore before the game's release at the end of January (and you'll probably need it based on how much craziness has gone on in the series). Oh, and continuing the tradition, there's a theme song by Hikaru Utada. — Andrew E. Freedman

Release date: Jan. 25, 2019

Resident Evil 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil franchise is no stranger to remakes and remasters, but Resident Evil 2 is such a massive overhaul of the 1998 classic that it looks and feels like a brand-new game. Resident Evil 2 lets you relive the frightening adventures of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield from a new over-the-shoulder perspective in a reimagined Raccoon City that packs some of the scariest zombies we've seen in an RE game to date, thanks to Capcom's gruesomely stunning RE Engine. Based on our hands-on impressions so far, Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake is shaping up to be one of the most tense and immersive entries in the series yet, and we can't wait to scare ourselves silly all over again in the final game. — Mike Andronico

Release Date: Jan. 25, 2019

Far Cry New Dawn

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Sigh. One day, I'll learn. One day, I won't get hyped seeing a Far Cry trailer. But today's not that day. Far Cry New Dawn picks up 17 years after the events of Far Cry 5 with not one, but two women of color, wrecking shop. Yes, it looks like they're villains, but I'm hoping that with this second bite at the apple, Ubisoft will actually lean into some controversy (at least a little) and make a statement. But if not, I won't mind spending some more time in Hope County. — Sherri L. Smith

Release Date: Feb. 14, 2019

Anthem

(Image credit: EA)

When I first saw Anthem, I wrote it off as just another Destiny clone. And with its class-based, sci-fi themed design and combat, you'd be right to make the comparison. But Anthem has something that Bungie's massive hit does not — intoxicating verticality. The online multiplayer action RPG gives you jetpacks that lets you fly, giving you some serious mobility. During my demo, the flight mechanic was really smooth, allowing for seamless airborne attacks. I'm still not convinced Anthem has done enough to distinguish itself from Destiny, but I'm willing to give it a shot in February. — Sherri L. Smith

Release Date: Feb. 22, 2019



Dirt Rally 2.0

(Image credit: Codemasters)

2017's Dirt 4 was a fine off-road racer, though it made for a somewhat underwhelming step backward following Dirt Rally's excellence. That's why we're excited to see Codemasters return to that formula for Dirt Rally 2.0. The name itself harks back to one of the most influential racing games ever made — a clue that the development team has certainly derived its inspiration from the right source. Rally 2.0 will, thankfully, forgo Dirt 4's controversial randomly generated stages for purpose-built ones modeled after real-life rallies, and Codemasters has already reassured fans that the handling model won’t be watered down to satisfy casual players. That sounds like the makings of yet another legendary rally racer, and if Rally 2.0 can at least borrow some of Dirt 4's contributions to the single-player experience, like its extensive team-building suite, it may very well fill Colin McRae’s fearless shoes. — Adam Ismail

Release Date: Feb. 26, 2019

Devil May Cry 5

(Image credit: Capcom)

I have been waiting for the announcement of Devil May Cry 5 ever since I finished DMC 4 10 long years ago. Of course, I always want more Devil May Cry, but what really drove my desire for a sequel was the fact that the chronological order of the series actually ended with DMC 2, and nobody, I mean nobody, likes DMC 2.

Devil May Cry 5 takes place after the events of all the others in the series, and now that Nero is confirmed to be Vergil’s Son, I am incredibly excited to see how the character dynamics will change, since Dante and Nero are revealed to be uncle and nephew. The gameplay is shaping up to be an awesome evolution of the series' famously stylish combat, and I am more than hyped to beat the game 15 times over on all of the difficulties. — Rami Tabari

Release Date: March 8, 2019

The Division 2

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Oh look, my grindy spring online shooter is set to drop in March. Following the events of the first Division, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 takes us to Washington, D.C., where the effects of a deadly bioterrorist attack are still being felt seven months after the New York City incident. As a dutiful agent of the titular Division, it's up to you and your squadmates to restore law and order to the nation's capital.With new weapons, gear and skill sets, I plan on sinking quite a few hours into the next chapter in The Division 2 once it launches. — Sherri L. Smith

Release Date: March 15, 2019

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

(Image credit: Activision)

FromSoftware is back, baby! But this time, the company brings its next machochistic bundle of death in a slightly different package. Unlike the Souls series (and Bloodborne), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is not an RPG and the story doesn't revolve around a kingdom descending into madness. Instead, Sekiro is shaping up to be a traditional action-adventure game, similar to Legend of Zelda.

And the premise is more down to earth, as the player takes control of Sekiro, a shinobi in 16th- century Sengoku period Japan who is hell-bent on seeking vengeance for the kidnapping of his lord and the loss of his arm. What excites me the most about this game is that grappling hook. I mean, I get to jump around like a ninja and stab baddies in the chest with a katana? FromSoftware already has credit card information. — Rami Tabari

Release Date: March 22, 2019

Mortal Kombat 11

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Mortal Kombat is back, and looking more gloriously grotesque than ever. The latest entry in Netherrealm Studios' storied fighting-game series is shaping up to be the biggest yet, with a new Custom Character Variation system that lets you create your own unique version of fighters like Scorpion and Raiden. You can also look forward to the most stunning, outrageously gory visuals the series has seen yet, as well as yet another cinematic story mode that continues Mortal Kombat's delightfully ridiculous lore. — Mike Andronico

Release Date: April 23, 2019

Days Gone

(Image credit: Sony Computer Entertainment)

I can haz Days Gone now? I've been waiting for this game for at least two years and my thirst level is reaching critical mass. Ever since I played the demo at E3 two years ago, I've had a powerful need. Set in the Pacific Northwest, Days Gone is what would happen if CormacMcCarthy's The Road happened to a bunch of Hell's Angels. Gamers play as Deacon St. John, a former member of the Mongrel's MC biker club trying to survive in a world where a plague transformed most of humanity into bloodthirsty monsters. But aside from riding around on a pretty sweet hog, the best thing about the Days Gone are the freakers. The infected move as a relentless swarm, hell-bent on feasting on your flesh. And unlike your typical game zombies, freakers are ridiculously agile, ready and able to climb, crawl and run wherever you go. — Sherri L. Smith

Release Date: April 26, 2019

Rage 2

(Image credit: Bethesda )

The first Rage game didn't get the same kind of love as the Fallout and Borderlands series, but it was well worth a look, if you had room in your heart for yet another mildly comic post-apocalyptic open-world game. Rage 2 looks like it will improve on the first game, with fast-paced, satisfying gunplay, lots of special abilities, a big, ruined world to explore and, of course, the wingstick — an electrified boomerang that can take down enemies in delightful and unexpected ways. If you ever wanted to play through a Mad Max movie (and you've already played the surprisingly decent Mad Max game), Rage 2 looks to be pretty close, from its bizarre tone to its inventive action sequences. — Marshall Honorof

Release Date: May 14, 2019

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you're anything like me, you've been waiting since 2009 for a new Marvel Ultimate Alliance game. And this time around, it's got Team Ninja behind the wheel and will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. The roster as we know it so far is heavily based on the characters in Marvel’s movies, though Wolverine is in there, as are Crystal and Lockjaw of Inhumans fame.

Also like the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the game will show the gang of heroes and villains attempting to beat Thanos and his Black Order to the Infinity Stones. It will feature online and offline play to team up with up to four heroes together at once. — Andrew E. Freedman

Release Date: 2019

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

(Image credit: Microsoft Studios)

I loved Ori and the Blind Forest when it came out back in 2015, thanks to its beautiful backdrops, haunting music, relatable story and lots of twitch reflexes and backtracking. I loved it so much, I replayed it in anticipation for the sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. After restoring the light to the forest, the guardian spirit Ori finds itself on another grand adventure. Another dark threat has emerged, and it's up to Ori to stop it. But if the trailers are accurate, the plucky spirit won't be alone in its fight. I'm excited to get lost in the ethereal world of this Xbox exclusive when it debuts next year. — Sherri L. Smith

Release Date: 2019

Ori and the Will of the Wisps View Deal

She Dreams Elsewhere

(Image credit: Studio Zevere)

Sometimes you see an upcoming game on the horizon that looks to mix together excellent elements to shake up the landscape. She Dreams Elsewhere appears to be that game, thrusting a sarcastic, anxious and utterly relatable protagonist named Thalia into a world that looks like Undertale meets Stardew Valley meets an acid trip (a good one). The "Elsewhere"'' referenced in its title appears to be a dreamworld where Thalia battles creepy demons, which calls to mind the excellent Persona 5. A demo is currently available on Steam if that sounds like it's up your alley. — Henry T. Casey

Release Date: 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

(Image credit: EA )

Not much is known about Fallen Order except that it takes place after the events of Revenge of the Sith and before A New Hope. You play a Padawan just escaping the purge of the Jedi after Order 66. Expect to see an epic and action-packed light-sabering good time from the creators of Titanfall during one of the darkest eras of Star Wars canon. Here's hoping we get to actually play this, considering EA scrapped Visceral's Star Wars game in 2017. — Jorge Jimenez

Release Date: 2019

Gears of War 5

(Image credit: Microsoft Studios)

Following the fun but somewhat by-the-books Gears of War 4, Gears 5 could take Microsoft's third-person cover shooter series in a legitimately fresh new direction. Supporting character Kait Diaz now takes center stage in this grim sci-fi adventure, as she sets out to discover her mysterious ties to the deadly Locust race — creating some serious mistrust between her and her pals JD Fenix and Del Walker. Gears 5 promises the biggest world the franchise has seen yet, with new environments that let you traverse underwater ruins, frozen glaciers and desolate deserts. But fret not, Gears faithful — you'll still be able to play through the campaign with a friend in co-op and duke it out with pals online across both Xbox One and PC. — Mike Andronico



Release Date: TBD 2019

The Outer Worlds

(Image credit: Obsidian )

When the original creators of Fallout want to take you on a sci-fi adventure on the farthest edges of the galaxy, you go along. The Outer Worlds looks to blend the deep RPG mechanics of Fallout with the humor and ridiculousness of Borderlands. Aside from being absolutely gorgeous, the game lets you engage a number of quirky folk and factions in a unique dialogue system that'll fully immerse you in this open-world game set in the depths of outer space. — Jorge Jimenez

Release Date: TBD 2019

Judgment

(Image credit: Sega)

Known as Judge Eyes in Japan, this spinoff of Sega's cult Yakuza series just released in December for Japanese players. Unfortunately, those of us in the West will have to wait until mid-2019 before we're able to sink our teeth into Judgment, which sounds a lot like L.A. Noire, if L.A. Noire were entrenched in the seedy underbelly of Tokyo's Kamurocho district. However, Judgment still hasn't lost its fist-fighting roots; you'll uncover mystery and murder as a private detective, but given that the phase-switching brawling system from Yakuza has been retained, ultimately we expect many disputes to be solved with good old-fashioned bare knuckles. While it may be a lengthy wait until Judgment sees the light of day outside Japan, the fact that Sega is working on an English dub ensures the time in between certainly isn't being wasted. — Adam Ismail

Release Date: 2019

Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Based on a popular tabletop role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077 looks like it will include everything that made its pencil-and-paper counterpart so popular. You'll be able to craft a unique character, then augment him or her with all kinds of cybernetic attachments. A bright, colorful cyberpunk dystopia will offer a tremendous variety of narrative quests and optional side tasks. Memorable, offbeat characters will help and hinder you every step of the way. With tons of violent and nonviolent approaches to every situation, Cyberpunk 2077 looks like a big, deep game where you have a lot of choices, and those choices matter. That's not so surprising, considering that developer CD Projekt Red's last big game was The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — which contained an interesting Cyberpunk 2077 Easter egg. — Marshall Honorof

Release Date: TBD