Microsoft Just Yanked Huawei Laptops From Its Online Store

We talk a lot about how good Huawei’s smartphones have been in recent years, like the Huawei P30 Pro. What often gets less attention is that it also produces some high-quality laptops too.

Sadly, these are also not exempt from the troubles that Huawei has recently found itself in, as Microsoft has dropped the Matebook X Pro from its online store.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

After companies like Google, Intel, Arm and others announced they are ceasing their business relationships with Huawei, Microsoft too has removed the Matebook laptop from its online store, as reported by The Verge.

This is due to the US government’s recent decision to add Huawei to its ‘entities list’, a register of companies deemed dangers to US national security, making it illegal for US businesses to interact with the Chinese company.

The US Department of Commerce has granted Huawei a 90 day window before its new ban comes into effect, but this has not stopped important technology partners, like Microsoft, from distancing themselves hastily.

MORE: Are Huawei Phones Actually Unsafe?

Microsoft has also held off on making any definitive statements on whether it will continue to permit updates to Huawei devices running Windows 10, according to The Verge.

The Verge reports that brick-and-mortar Microsoft stores that have the Matebook in stock will continue to sell what they have, but will not be receiving additional units.

Huawei itself continues to plead its innocence against any accusations of spying. While the US government states that this is a legitimate threat, it has yet to make any evidence of such actions public. It is also continuing legal action against the company regarding accusations of it stealing trade secrets from T-Mobile.

A Bloomberg article says that in preparation for this kind of ban, Huawei stockpiled its foreign-made components so it has enough to last for three months. What it will do once this surplus runs out and its relations with non-Chinese companies are cut off or at least severely hindered once the ban comes into force in August is a question it will have to answer quickly.