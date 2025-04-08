Razer halts all direct laptop sales in US ahead of tariffs going live

Razer appears to have halted direct laptop purchases on its US site ahead of tonight's looming Trump tariffs going into effect.

Spotted by The Verge, the laptop configurator for pre-ordering the new Blade 16, available as recently as last week, no longer appears and instead takes you to 404 page featuring Razer's cutesy snake mascot. The page also has a new Notify Me button instead of a link to a store.

As far as we can tell, the store page has been scrubbed clean of any laptops and only seems to be offering skins and smaller laptop accessories.

Additionally, Razer just announced a new laptop stand that normally would be available now but also only has a Notify Me button.

For comparison, the same stand on the Razer Canada site is listed for $99.99 Canadian, and the Blade 16 configurator is available.

We don't know for sure, but it's possible this move may be related to tariffs as President Donald Trump's sweeping global reciprocal tariffs are slated to go into effect at midnight tonight.

Tom's Guide as reached out to Razer for comment and will update this story if we receive a response.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Razer Blade 16

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Razer Blade 16 is already an expensive laptop starting closer to $3k with the all-in configuration going for closer to $5,000.

That's the only version we could find on Amazon as less expensive configurations do not appear available currently.

Keep in mind, this is before you get to taxes and fees. However, tariffs would add an astounding fee on top of all that.

Tariffs are already impacting consumer tech

Apparently a few days ago, PR manager for Razer Andy Johnston told the Verge, "We do not have a comment at this stage regarding tariffs."

Razer isn't the first tech company directly facing issues thanks to the tariffs and they won't be the last. Today, Framework, the modular laptop maker, announced that it was "temporarily pausing" sales of its 13-inch Laptop 13 systems in the United States. Those laptops are some of the most affordable ones that Framework offers.

In the gaming space, Nintendo has delayed pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the United States and Canada as it attempts to deal the new tariffs.

We expect to see more companies pull products or severely limit access to devices as tariffs kick in and the world attempts to figure out how to respond to them.