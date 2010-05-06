Hohrizontal 51 Shelf Doubles as iPod/iPhone Dock

Most iPod docks are pretty one-dimensional. Once you turn it on and insert an iPod, you're all set. But finite elemente wants to provide a really useful alternative: an iPod dock that also doubles as a shelf.
Like all freestanding shelves, the Hohrizontal 51 attaches to a wall. With 12 mounts laid out in the plans, it's clear this shelf can support significant loads (up to 25kg), with the iPod or iPhone sitting pretty in the middle. The speakers are directly integrated into the shelf, taking up a side each. Hohrizontal 51 also features a wood-like finish, facilitating the mix-and-match aspect of the interior design process.
Other pertinent specs: the Hohrizontal 51 features a frequency range of 50 to 25,000 Hz, and uses two 25 watt speakers. It's a meter wide, 3 centimeters deep, with a 51 mm thickness. Aside from iPods or iPhones that fit into the 30-pin center port, the shelf also accepts audio input via USB or line-in, and is also capable of component audio/video ouput. Ironically, using non-Apple products creates more space on the shelf.
Whoever thought of integrating an entire iPod dock into a shelf is a genius, as the space-saving potential is immense. Here's a suggestion though: why not move the iPod mount to one side, so that users can maximize the shelf space? The online brochure boasts finite elemente's patent ownership of the concept, so let's see if the German company is actually interested in profiting from its IP stake.
Hohrizontal 51
Bravo, sir.
But really? on any given day there is 3-4 articles about Ipad/Iphone/Ipod on the articles section..most of them rather pointless and/or scrapping for I(whatever) news.
A piece of wood with a charger in it is Article worthy?
We have more news about apple accessories that are run of the mill..or articles about:
"someone used the Ipad to do (something)"
or
"(someone) likes the Ipad,,story below"
sure its tech news..of sorts, but NO other tehc new sites post 1/2 as many Apple related articles as Toms, well other than the deticated Apple fan sites.
but if they spent as much time making articles about the various other accessories for other products and posting about them anytime someone used one, or liked one, it wouldn't seem quite as skewed towards the "Toms makes 1000 bucks from Apple per techpost" as it seems now.
Unfortunatley there will be people that think this is cool though (like tom's reporters for a start hehe).
Weird design.
Is that supposed to be 50hz to 25,000hz?
Humans hear from 20hz to 20,000hz when you are a new born, but most people in an industrial society have trouble hearing above 15,000hz do to hearing damage. Throwing out a number like 25,000hz looks impressive but is meaningless. I'd rather them improve the low end 50hz is unimpressive.