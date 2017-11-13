The iPhone X 'Notch Remover' Has Arrived

If you're an iPhone X owner who just can't quite get past the notch at the top of the screen, there's now an app for that.

A new app called Notch Remover is designed to modify your iPhone X wallpaper to make it appear like the notch has been removed from the smartphone. The app simply places a black strip across the top of the screen, creating a consistent look at the top. Your wallpaper then sits below the strip, so it doesn't infringe upon the black area.

Since the app, which was reported on by The Verge, is designed to sit along the top of your wallpaper, it creates a consistent black strip at the top of the screen as you work through the operating system. And generally speaking, it's designed to make the iPhone X feel like a standard iPhone that has a regular bezel at the top. But even then, it's hard to say it's a real solution to the notch, which some have criticized for being an unsightly design choice.

It's also rather surprising that Apple approved the app.

Since the iPhone X's release, Apple has urged developers to think about creative ways to put the notch into practice. The company has said that it's important for developers not to "mask" the feature, but at the same time, not to "call special attention" to it, either. It's also asked developers not to place artificial bars at the top or bottom of the screen, much like the Notch Remover app is doing.

So, what gives? It's hard to say. The Notch Remover app costs 99 cents, so the developer, Axiem Systems, stands to make some cash on Apple's design feature by adding a rather simple function to the operating system. But whether Apple will actually allow it to remain in the App Store remains to be seen.

We'll keep an eye on the app to see whether Apple decides to stick with it or remove it entirely.