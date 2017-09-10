Big iPhone 8 Leaks Reveal Name, Colors and Features

A few days before Apple finally unveils its next iPhone, more details about the device are coming into focus — including what Apple's going to call it.
Several well-sourced leaks have trickled out iPhone details ahead of the phone's Sept. 12 debut, covering everything from the colors Apple will features on the new phone to new features like face recognition and animated emoji. Here's a rundown of what's emerged about the iPhone X, which is apparently what Apple plans to call its new high-end phone.
What's In a Name: iPhone X
That's right: firmware spotted by developer Steve Troughton-Smith indicates that Apple is going with iPhone X as the moniker for its 5.8-inch phone with an OLED screen and minimal bezels. The name is likely an allusion to the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, which first hit the market in 2007.
MORE: iPhone 8 vs. Note 8: How They'll Compare
But that doesn't mean an iPhone 8 won't be part of Apple's lineup. That same firmware hint found by Troughton-Smith also mentions an iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. These are likely the modest updates to the current iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that Apple has been planning to release alongside the iPhone X.
While those phones won't be quite the radical departure from past iPhones that the iPhone X is expected to be — they'll likely keep the LCD screens that Apple has used on its phone instead of the OLED panel slated for the iPhone X — they're still expected to introduce some improvements over Apple's current phones. For one thing, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are likely to feature an A11 CPU; they're also expected to add wireless charging, which would necessitate a glass design.
Those changes are apparently enough to convince Apple to go with the iPhone 8 naming convention instead of tacking on an "S" as it's done with previous updates to the iPhone 5 and 6 lineups.
Colors: White, Black, Gold
You had a good run, rose gold. But a research note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who tends to be wired in on Apple's component plans, contends that the next iPhone will come in white, black, and gold casings.
That's largely consistent with previous reports on the iPhone's expected colors, though those reports claimed that Apple would opt for silver, black, and gold. The gold color has been described as "champagne gold" in some quarters, though it has a more copper-like hue to it.
The more interesting part of Kuo's report on colors, which was published at 9to5Mac, concerns the notch on the front of the iPhone. Regardless of the color of the phone's casing, Kuo says that notch will be black.
That's significant, as it will help give the iPhone X an appearance of an edge-to-edge screen. While the new phone is expected to minimize bezels on the top and bottom of its display, the new design will reportedly feature a notch that dips down into the top of the screen, to house both the front camera and ear-piece. Making the notch black will cause it to stand out less, though it still could be problematic when you run apps with a lighter background.
Other Features
Meanwhile, 9to5Mac also got its hands on the gold master for iOS 11 and has found more details about what you can expect from the next iPhone.
MORE: Hidden iOS 11 Features
Let's start with facial recognition, which is expected to replace TouchID as the way you unlock your phone. (With the screen taking up most of the real estate on the iPhone's front, there's no place for a TouchID sensor, and Apple's reportedly been unable to find a way to make it work underneath the display.) The iOS 11 GM calls this feature Face ID and includes an animated tutorial for setting it up.
Expect a new look for emojis in Apple's Messages app. Called Animoji, they're animated emoji characters — 9to5Mac's report includes a dog, cat, robot and monkey — that will incorporate facial tracking and voice recognition in their animations.
9to5Mac also found a new camera feature called Portrait Lighting, which is an enhancement to the depth-of-focus feature Apple introduced with last year's Portrait Mode on the dual lens iPhone 7 Plus. There are few details on the feature, but 9to5Mac speculates that it's related to using the flash when creating a bokeh effect on photos.
Shouldn't that be 2007
Only if you value being correct.
Fixed.
"illusion" should be "allusion"
Clearly that sentence is proving problematic.
This is a very slippery slope for the whole technology world as I don't want advertisers to know how I feel about the stimulus of their ad placements. Nor do I want any of this data to be stored anywhere for future use by humans or AI with unintended consequences.
I personally invented my own device that slides on the phones screen to cover the camera all the time and I can move it it off when I want to take a picture.
This is just a way to take advantage of you and gain more data on how you think. This is no different than ancestry and those dumb as kits to test your DNA. You do realize your handing over your dna to a data brokerage company that can sell your dna information to anyone without your consent. Also this is vulnerable to criminals and hackers who could set you up with a crime by placing your DNA at a scene.
Think twice before you adopt any technology. I'll personally be keeping my iPhone 6 Plus forever now as I don't want apple and the government to use my facial reactions to read my mind like the current social App in Russia is already doing.
Keep giving up for your freedoms, there's always a secondary purpose for these products. Facebook owns Ooovooo app that "compresses your data to help with carriers plan" This is bullshit as all it does is give facebok access to every single file on your phone. Today's technology is dangerous, it might not be used maliciously today but it will be in the future. Good luck keeping your privacy and from advertising companies reading your minds and thus controlling how you think.